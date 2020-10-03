Washington State Football Schedule 2020: Pac-12 7 Game Season

Washington State Football Schedule 2020: Pac-12 7 Game Season

2020 Washington State football schedule with the Pac-12 7 game season

Washington State Football Schedule 2020

Nov. 7 at Oregon State

Nov. 14 Oregon

Nov. 21 at Stanford

Nov. 27 Washington

Dec. 4 at USC

Dec. 12 Cal

Missed: Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, UCLA, Utah

