Washington Football Team vs New York Giants prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Washington Football Team vs New York Giants Broadcast

Date: Sunday, October 18

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

Network: FOX

Washington (1-4) vs New York Giants (0-5) Game Preview

Why Washington Football Team Will Win

The defense continues to keep the team in games … sort of.

It’s among the best in the league at keeping offenses from moving the chains and coming up with first downs. It’s great at limiting long drives and plenty of plays, and now it just needs a little more help from the offense – or any offense. The Giants don’t throw a slew of touchdown passes – they’re last in the NFL in scoring throws and aren’t going to light up a decent secondary.

Why New York Giants Will Win

So how’s it all going with the Dwayne Haskins not playing thing? He was out, Kyle Allen was in, then it was Alex Smith, and the Football Team ended up with 108 yards of total offense in the 30-10 loss to the LA Rams. The struggling and suffering Giant offense is finally catching a break – just come up with a few early scoring drives and this is probably over.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

RB Antonio Gibson, Washington

Gibson comes off his quietest game of the year,, but now he catches a subpar Giants run D that was just trucked by Ezekiel Elliott for 91 rushing yards and two scores. Gibson has had more receiving yards than rushing yards over the past two weeks, and with the shaky quarterback situation he needs the ball in a variety of ways.

What’s Going To Happen

In the battle for Trevor Lawrence, the Football Team is better overall than the Giants, but there’s just no offense to rely on. Neither team can score, and the New York performance against Dallas is an outlier – everyone scores on the Cowboys – but it’ll finally catch a break with just enough of a passing game to get by.

Washington Football Team vs New York Giants Prediction, Line

New York Giants 23, Washington 17

New York Giants -3, o/u: 43

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 1.5

