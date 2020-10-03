Washington Football Schedule 2020: Pac-12 7 Game Season

Washington

Washington football schedule with the Pac-12 7 game season.

Washington Football Schedule 2020

Nov. 7 at Cal

Nov. 14 Oregon State

Nov. 21 Arizona

Nov. 27 Washington State

Dec. 5 Stanford

Dec. 12 at Oregon

Missed: Arizona State, Colorado, UCLA, USC, Utah

