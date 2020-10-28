Wake Forest vs Syracuse Prediction, Game Preview

Wake Forest vs Syracuse prediction and game preview.

Wake Forest vs Syracuse Broadcast

Date: Saturday, October 31

Game Time: 12:00

Venue: Carrier Dome, Syracuse, NY

Network: ACC Network

Wake Forest (3-2) vs Syracuse (1-5) Game Preview

Why Wake Forest Will Win

The takeaways are coming in bunches for a team that’s dominating the turnover margin.

There are a whole lot of good things happening on a three-game-winning streak, and most of it’s being fueled by the ten takeaways and the ridiculous +10 turnover margin.

Shockingly, Syracuse’s horrible offensive line played one of its better games of the season against Clemson last week, but the O also had its worst game of the year turnover-wise, giving it up four times. Do that against this Wake Forest D, and it’s going to get ugly fast.

However …

Why Syracuse Will Win

For all of the problems, the Orange haven’t been giving the ball away. On the flip side, the defense is even better than Wake Forest’s at generating takeaways.

The Orange lead the nation with 17, forcing mistake after mistake up until last week against Clemson.

It’s been getting the quarterbacks beaten up, and the defense can’t seem to come up with a meaningful stop when it’s not forcing a turnover, but the O only gave it up four times in five games before last week.

Wake Forest has a nice offense, but a lot of the production is fueled off of the takeaways. The O rocked Virginia, but that’s the only time it hit the 400-yard mark against an FBS team.

What’s Going To Happen

It was one of the craziest games of last year that you didn’t see, and it was an amazing way for the Orange to end. SU kicked a field goal in overtime and one it on a dramatic scoop and score for the rare nine-point OT win.

The two teams also combined for 21 penalties and eight turnovers.

Neither team is great at keeping the chains moving, but Syracuse is a whole lot worse at it. Wake Forest can score, and the Orange can’t.

Wake Forest vs Syracuse Prediction, Line

Wake Forest 38, Syracuse 23

Wake Forest -10.5, o/u: 59

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2

