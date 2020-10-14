Virginia vs Wake Forest Prediction, Game Preview

Virginia at Wake Forest prediction and game preview.

Virginia at Wake Forest Broadcast

Date: Saturday, October 17

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: Truist Field, Winston-Salem, NC

Network: ACC Network

Virginia (1-2) vs Wake Forest (1-2) Game Preview

Why Virginia Will Win

Third downs, third downs, third downs.

Third down offense has been an issue for Virginia, and this is the week to get past it.

The Wake Forest offense is great, and it’s not making a whole lot of mistakes, but it can’t do anything defensively on third downs. It’s one thing to get rolled by Clemson, but NC State and Campbell were able to combine to convert 15-of-29 third down tries.

The Cavalier offensive line is playing well and the team is dominating the tempo. UVA leads the ACC in time of possession and Wake Forest doesn’t seem to care that much about keeping its offense on the field.

The Cavaliers will have the ball for an extra ten minutes – at least – and could dominate if they can convert on third downs.

Why Wake Forest Will Win

Virginia isn’t doing a whole lot of Virginia things.

Bronco Mendenhall teams always dictate the tempo, but this one has too many special teams breakdowns, the passing game isn’t getting anything down the field, and there are too many turnovers.

It doesn’t help the already-struggling passing game that QB Brennan Armstrong is in the concussion protocol and is iffy at best to go.

Wake Forest has had a few weeks off after the Notre Dame game was postponed, and it’s very rested, and apparently very salty. So far the team isn’t getting flagged, it’s not turning the ball over, and there haven’t been any problems scoring.

What’s Going To Happen

Virginia has the talent to be a whole lot better than it has been, but it doesn’t have the passing game to exploit Wake Forest’s issues. The Demon Deacons will struggle to get control of the game because they won’t have the ball enough, but they’re not going to make enough mistakes to lose this at home. It’ll come down to the final seconds, and after a shaky start to the season, PK Nick Sciba will come through.

Virginia at Wake Forest Prediction, Line

Wake Forest 37, Virginia 34

Virginia -2.5, o/u: 61

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1

Must See Rating: 3

