Virginia Tech vs Wake Forest Prediction, Game Preview

Virginia Tech vs Wake Forest prediction and game preview.

Virginia Tech vs Wake Forest Broadcast

Date: Saturday, October 24

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Truist Field, Winston-Salem, NC

Network: ESPN3

Virginia Tech (3-1) vs Wake Forest (2-2) Game Preview

Why Virginia Tech Will Win

The running game is special.

Helped by getting Kansas transfer Khalil Herbert, Swiss Army knife Raheem Blackshear from Rutgers, and with QB Hendon Hooker back, the Hokies are ripping through everything in their path.

They’ve hit the 300-yard mark on the ground in three of the four games, and even in the one loss, it came up with 260 yards against North Carolina, made up by enough passing yards to tie for a season-high 495 yards of total offense.

Wake Forest’s run defense gets hammered on whenever anyone tries to pound away, giving up over 200 yards to NC State and Virginia. It’s going to have a problem.

Why Wake Forest Will Win

For all of the great things Virginia Tech has done so far with a short-staffed team, it’s struggling on both sides of the ball on third downs, the defense is struggling against the run, and it now has to deal with a Wake Forest team that doesn’t turn the ball over and scores in bunches.

The Demon Deacons lost to Clemson, and on the road in a tight 45-42 fight with NC State – no shame there.

The passing game has been great throughout the year, the offense has only lost the ball once – a fumble against NC State – and it’s connecting deep, averaging over nine yards per pass. The Hokie secondary is getting hammered for 7.7 yards a throw.

What’s Going To Happen

Wake Forest is more dangerous than it’s being given credit for.

Virginia Tech might be the third-best team if and when it all comes together from a health and consistency standpoint, but it’s about to be in for a battle.

The Demon Deacon passing game will be fantastic, the Hokie running game will be fantastic, and this game will be fantastic with both offenses trading punches all game long.

Virginia Tech vs Wake Forest Prediction, Line

Virginia Tech 37, Wake Forest 34

Virginia Tech -9, o/u: 68

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3.5

