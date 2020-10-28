Virginia Tech vs Louisville Prediction, Game Preview

Virginia Tech vs Louisville prediction and game preview.

Virginia Tech vs Louisville Broadcast

Date: Saturday, October 31

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: Cardinal Stadium, Louisville, KY

Network: ACC Network

Virginia Tech (3-2) vs Louisville (2-4) Game Preview

Why Virginia Tech Will Win

When the Hokie running game is on, forget it.

It seems to be just this simple. Run for over 300 yards, win. Don’t, and lose. Virginia Tech is 3-0 when it hits three bills and 0-2 when it’s under.

Overall, the Louisville run defense and defensive front have been okay, but it’s been getting progressively worse over the last four games allowing 265 yards to a generally punchless Florida State last week after getting hit for 232 yards by Notre Dame.

On the other side, the Virginia Tech defense has been great at getting behind the line, and now it gets to hammer on a Louisville offensive front that’s among the worst in the nation in tackles for loss allowed.

There’s a flip side to the running game …

Why Louisville Will Win

Virginia Tech’s run defense has been spotty.

It’s 3-0 when allowing fewer than 140 yards on the ground and 0-2 – coinciding with the lack of 300-yard rushing excellence on its own side – when giving up more, getting ripped up by North Carolina for almost 400 yards and Wake Forest for 206.

Louisville has rushed for over 240 yards in two of the last three games.

The offense has been hit-or-miss, but the pass defense has been solid, the attack scores whenever it gets deep into opposing territory, and it’s coming off one of the best games of the year by QB Malik Cunningham.

The weapons are there to keep up.

What’s Going To Happen

Seriously? This is the first time these two teams have played as members of the ACC? How is it even possible that schools just 350 miles apart – that’s a driver/3-wood in college athletic travel – haven’t played since the 2006 Gator Bowl and only met seven times? Virginia Tech is 5-2, by the way.

Be mad if this isn’t fun.

Louisville’s offense has been stunningly mediocre on the road, but now it’s at home again after rolling by FSU last week. Virginia Tech has been great at home and just okay on the road, with both of its losses coming away from Blacksburg.

Virginia Tech is the stronger team, but Louisville’s defense is playing better lately …

It’s going to be a fight that comes down to a late drive. Virginia Tech will be +2 in turnover margin – that will be enough.

Virginia Tech vs Louisville Prediction, Line

Virginia Tech 34, Louisville 30

Virginia Tech -3.5, o/u: 68

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

