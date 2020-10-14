Virginia Tech vs Boston College Prediction, Game Preview

Virginia Tech vs Boston College prediction and game preview.

Virginia Tech vs Boston College Broadcast

Date: Saturday, October 17

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: Lane Stadium, Blacksburg, VA

Network: ACC Network

Virginia Tech (2-1) vs Boston College (3-1) Game Preview

Why Boston College Will Win

Boston College is … fun?

It’s not like the program was boring over the last several years, but there was a lot of rushing, steady defense, and decent performances on the way to a bowl game – usually.

Now, under new head coach Jeff Hafley, the offense is winging it around with Notre Dame transfer Phil Jurkovec – averaging close to 300 yards per game through the air – but there still aren’t a ton of turnovers and the O is doing a nice job of controlling the clock.

Virginia Tech is struggling with the passing game, the run defense is getting ripped up, and and it’s got the second-to-last in the ACC in total defense, but …

Why Virginia Tech Will Win

The O knows how to score, and now it’s starting to get back to normal.

QB Hendon Hooker wasn’t healthy early on, and he split time last week against North Carolina, but it seems like he’s about to be his normal self – at least that’s the indication.

He doesn’t have to do it all, though.

The transfer combination of Khalil Herbert and Raheem Blackshear is ripping it up for the running game for an offense that leads the ACC in scoring. The offensive line is playing well, the pass rush has been outstanding, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Here comes the Virginia Tech running game.

It’s averaging close to 300 yards per game with 11 touchdowns in the first three games, and now it gets to roll against a Boston College defense that dealt with North Carolina, but that’s about it for decent ground attacks.

Boston College has lost its last eight games as a program – and 11 games against FBS teams – when allowing 170 rushing yards or more. Virginia Tech has hit the 170-yard mark – as a program – in each of its last five games and in nine of its last 11.

Virginia Tech vs Boston College Prediction, Line

Virginia Tech 37, Boston College 26

Virginia Tech -12, o/u: 62

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3.5

