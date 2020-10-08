UTEP vs Louisiana Tech Prediction, Game Preview

UTEP Miners vs Louisiana Tech prediction and game preview.

UTEP vs Louisiana Tech Broadcast

Date: Saturday, October 10

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Joe Aillet Stadium, Ruston, LA

Network: ESPN2

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

UTEP (3-1) vs Louisiana Tech (2-1) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on college football, go to BetMGM

Why UTEP Will Win

We live in a world where UTEP is 3-1. After so many years of pain and frustration, how is this happening?

The defense is doing a solid job of getting off the field, and the passing game is hitting the downfield passes for the first time in years.

Take out the outlier against Texas, and in the three wins, UTEP’s defense has allowed teams to convert just 5-of-31 third down tries – ULM was 0-for-11 – and QB Gavin Hardison is connecting on big plays to open things up a big, averaging over eight yards per pass.

On the flip side, Louisiana Tech’s D is a disaster on third downs – teams are hitting 60% of their tries.

– CFN Experts Picks: NFL

Why Louisiana Tech Will Win

The Louisiana Tech offense might have had problems against BYU, but it’s putting up points in bunches.

The combination of Luke Anthony and Austin Allen have been fine for the passing attack, with Anthony throwing ten touchdown passes with two picks. UTEP’s defense might be playing better than it has in years, and it’s great on third downs, but let’s do a little roll slowing. The secondary is getting hit for enough deep plays to be a problem, but …

– CFN Experts Picks: College Football

What’s Going To Happen

UTEP really is playing well – taking the Texas game a bit out of the mix. The running game is doing enough to have a little control in games, and the defense isn’t getting gouged, allowing 14 points or fewer in the three wins.

That slows down this week.

Louisiana Tech will get up early, the offense will set a pace UTEP can’t keep up with, and Skip Holtz’s team will get back on track after the 45-14 blasting at BYU.

UTEP vs Louisiana Tech Prediction, Line

Louisiana Tech 38, UTEP 17

Bet on UTEP vs Louisiana Tech with BetMGM

Louisiana Tech -14.5, o/u: 52

ATS Confidence out of 5: 4

Must See Rating: 2

5: Eddie Van Halen

1: Vin Diesel’s “Feel Like I Do”