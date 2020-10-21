UTEP vs Charlotte Prediction, Game Preview

UTEP vs Charlotte prediction and game preview.

UTEP vs Charlotte Broadcast

Date: Saturday, October 24

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium, Charlotte NC

Network: ESPN+

UTEP (3-2) vs Charlotte (1-2) Game Preview

Why UTEP Will Win

The Miners are actually playing well.

For the first time in year’s there’s actually a decent passing game to work around, and the defense is second in Conference USA in yards allowed.

It’s getting a great start to the season from the run defense that only allowed more than 100 yards to Texas. By a mile, this is the best third down D the program has enjoyed in over a decade.

Charlotte is only hitting 39% of its third down chances and hasn’t been close to consistent enough.

Why Charlotte Will Win

FINALLY the 49ers are at home. They had to take it to the road over then first three games of a strange season with pauses, postponements, and two losses in the first three games. What’s been the problem so far?

The run defense has been a mess.

UTEP was able to run on a miserable ULM defense, and that was about it. It hasn’t hit the 100-yard mark in three of the last four games.

The Charlotte passing game should be sharp early on, and it should be able to keep it going. UTEP hasn’t faced a whole slew of top passing attacks outside of the blowout loss to Texas, and now it’s going to be pushed.

What’s Going To Happen

Charlotte hasn’t played the part yet, and UTEP has played out of its mind for the first part of the season. The Miners are no longer an easy out, but the 49ers will finally get a chance to enjoy the home life with its sharpest game yet.

UTEP vs Charlotte Prediction, Line

Charlotte 30, UTEP 17

Charlotte -14.5, o/u: 50.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2

