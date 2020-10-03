Utah Football Schedule 2020: Pac-12 7 Game Season

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Utah Football Schedule 2020: Pac-12 7 Game Season

Utah

Utah Football Schedule 2020: Pac-12 7 Game Season

By 4 minutes ago

By |

Utah football schedule with the Pac-12 7 game season.

Utah Football Schedule 2020

Nov. 7 Arizona

Nov. 13 at UCLA

Nov. 21 USC

Nov. 28 at Arizona State

Dec. 5 Oregon State

Dec. 11 at Colorado

Missed: Cal, Oregon, Stanford, Washington, Washington State

, , , , , , , , , , 2020 Preview, 2020 Schedules, CFN, Fearless Predictions, Features, News, PAC-12, Pac-12, Schedules, Teams Conferences, Utah

More CFN

From The Web

Latest

More College Football News
Home