Utah Football Schedule 2020: Pac-12 7 Game Season

Utah football schedule with the Pac-12 7 game season.

Utah Football Schedule 2020
Nov. 7 Arizona
Nov. 13 at UCLA
Nov. 21 USC
Nov. 28 at Arizona State
Dec. 5 Oregon State
Dec. 11 at Colorado

Missed: Cal, Oregon, Stanford, Washington, Washington State