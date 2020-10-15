USF vs Temple Prediction, Game Preview

USF vs Temple prediction and game preview.

USF vs Temple Broadcast

Date: Saturday, October 17

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA

Network: ESPN+

USF (1-3) vs Temple (0-1) Game Preview

Why USF Will Win

The team is still trying to get all the parts together, but it’s been strong overall in the secondary – at least until last week’s loss to East Carolina.

The D picked off three passes to keep it close to Cincinnati, it’s allowing a not-bad 6.6 yards per throw, and overall it’s been okay at taking the ball away forcing seven turnovers.

Now the run offense has to get going again.

Playing Navy always skews the stats, but Temple’s defensive front had an issue in the loss slowing down the ground attack. USF hasn’t been able to do much on the ground over the last few games, but the pieces are there. The backfield is good enough to get this all going if the line can generate a bit of a push.

Why Temple Will Win

The USF pass defense has been okay, but the run D has been rolled over.

Notre Dame and Cincinnati were supposed to have success – it wasn’t a shock that they did – but East Carolina? The Pirate rolled for 210 yards to balance out the offense.

Temple was able to come up with 166 yards and three touchdowns on the ground against Navy, but it was Anthony Russo who was the star, hitting 70% of his passes for 206 yards with a touchdown and a pick. So how did the Owls lose? they never had the ball – keeping it for fewer than 25 minutes.

That won’t be a problem this week.

What’s Going To Happen

USF needs to run the ball well to pull this off, and that’s not going to happen. The Owls got their opening game out of the way – it screwed up just enough to not pull it off late against the Midshipmen – and now they’ll start to look the part.

USF vs Temple Prediction, Line

Temple 30, USF 16

Temple -10.5, o/u: 54.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Must See Rating: 2

