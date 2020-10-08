USF vs East Carolina Prediction, Game Preview

USF Bulls vs East Carolina Pirates prediction and game preview.

USF vs East Carolina Broadcast

Date: Saturday, October 10

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

Network: ESPN+

USF (1-2) vs East Carolina (0-2) Game Preview

Why USF Will Win

The East Carolina defense hasn’t shown up yet.

It got destroyed by UCF, which no one will complain too much about. It got destroyed at Georgia State, and then there’s a problem.

It’s not just that the Pirates were bad in both losses – giving up a combined 100 points – it’s that they didn’t have an answer for anything. Both UCF and Georgia State threw and ran equally well.

The USF offense struggled against Notre Dame and Cincinnati, but those are two top ten-caliber teams. The ground game should work against an ECU defensive front not even close to doing anything behind the line.

Why East Carolina Will Win

East Carolina might not be doing a whole lot of things well, but it’s doing them deliberately.

There’s a good and a bad to owning the tome of possession battle. On the good side, ECU has been okay at keeping the chains moving with a decent passing attack to keep developing. However, offenses are scoring fast on the porous D.

ECU might have the ball for 35 minutes if the USF running game can’t swing right away.

What’s Going To Happen

USF has a bit of a defense – it does lead the nation in pass D, but that’s because it’s getting run over – but not enough offense. East Carolina has a decent offense and no defense.

The USF offense wins the day as head coach Jeff Scott gets his first win over an FBS team.

USF vs East Carolina Prediction, Line

USF 31, East Carolina 27

USF -4.5, o/u: 56

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 2

