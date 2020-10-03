USC Football Schedule 2020: Pac-12 7 Game Season Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports USC Football Schedule 2020: Pac-12 7 Game Season USC USC Football Schedule 2020: Pac-12 7 Game Season By CollegeFootballNews.com 1 hour ago shares share tweet pin sms send email By CollegeFootballNews.com | 1 hour ago USC football schedule with the Pac-12 10 game season. USC Football Schedule 2020 Nov. 7 Arizona State Nov. 14 at Arizona Nov. 21 at Utah Nov. 28 Colorado Dec. 4 Washington State Dec. 12 at UCLA Missed: Cal, Oregon, Oregon State, Stanford, Washington USC football game schedule, USC football game schedule 2020, USC football schedule, USC football schedule 2020, USC football schedule 2020 analysis, USC football schedule game times, USC football schedule prediction, USC football schedule record, USC football schedule results, USC football schedule tickets, 2020 Preview, 2020 Schedules, CFN, Fearless Predictions, Features, News, PAC-12, Pac-12, Schedules, Teams Conferences, USC shares share tweet pin sms send email