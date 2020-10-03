USC Football Schedule 2020: Pac-12 7 Game Season

USC football schedule with the Pac-12 10 game season.

Nov. 7 Arizona State

Nov. 14 at Arizona

Nov. 21 at Utah

Nov. 28 Colorado

Dec. 4 Washington State

Dec. 12 at UCLA

Missed: Cal, Oregon, Oregon State, Stanford, Washington

