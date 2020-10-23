ULM vs South Alabama Prediction, Game Preview

ULM vs South Alabama prediction and game preview.

ULM vs South Alabama Broadcast

Date: Saturday, October 24

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Hancock Whitney Stadium, Mobile, AL

Network: ESPN+

ULM (0-5) vs South Alabama (2-2) Game Preview

Why ULM Will Win

The Warhawks have had two weeks off to rest up after a miserable performance against Liberty, and now it has a real, live shot to turn this around.

What’s going right in this 0-5 season? The pass defense hasn’t been all that bad – at least numbers-wise, helped by playing Army and Georgia Southern, but we’re going for positives here – and the offense has the parts to get the passing game rolling. Now it has to be consistent.

South Alabama has problems taking the ball away and is losing the turnover battle – ULM can take the ball away and desperately needs the help.

Why South Alabama Will Win

ULM can’t run the ball even a little bit.

Part of the problem is the style of the season so far. The team gets down so much that it has to press to get back, but it’s still only averaging a pathetic 56 yards per game on the ground.

The South Alabama defensive front is always moving. It doesn’t get into the backfield enough, but it’s allowing just 144 rushing yards per game. It’ll stuff the ULM running backs from the word go.

What’s Going To Happen

South Alabama will come up with a relatively easy, methodical win. ULM just doesn’t do anything on the ground, the offensive line isn’t strong enough to generate a push, and the Jaguars will be able to take over early and then start to take the ball away enough to make this a wipeout in the second half.

ULM vs South Alabama Prediction, Line

South Alabama 34, ULM 17

South Alabama -14.5, o/u: 56.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 1.5

