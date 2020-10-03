UCLA Football Schedule: Pac-12 7 Game Season Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports UCLA Football Schedule: Pac-12 7 Game Season UCLA UCLA Football Schedule: Pac-12 7 Game Season By CollegeFootballNews.com 2 minutes ago shares share tweet pin sms send email By CollegeFootballNews.com | 2 minutes ago UCLA football schedule with the Pac-12 7 game season. UCLA Football Schedule 2020 Nov. 7 at UCLA Nov. 13 Utah Nov. 20 at Oregon Nov. 28 Arizona Dec. 5 at Arizona State Dec. 12 USC Missed: Cal, Colorado, Oregon State, Washington, Washington State UCLA football game schedule, UCLA football game schedule 2020, UCLA football schedule, UCLA football schedule 2020, UCLA football schedule 2020 analysis, UCLA football schedule game times, UCLA football schedule prediction, UCLA football schedule record, UCLA football schedule results, UCLA football schedule tickets, 2020 Preview, 2020 Schedules, CFN, Fearless Predictions, Features, News, PAC-12, Pac-12, Schedules, Teams Conferences, UCLA shares share tweet pin sms send email