UCF vs Tulane Prediction, Game Preview

UCF vs Tulane prediction and game preview.

UCF vs Tulane Broadcast

Date: Saturday, October 24

Game Time: 2:00 ET

Venue: Bounce House, Orlando, FL

Network: ESPN2

UCF (2-2) vs Tulane (2-3) Game Preview

Why Tulane Will Win

The Green Wave have the offense to keep up the pace. It hasn’t been amazing over the last few games, but they’ve been able to put points on the board helped by a defense that forces a whole slew of mistakes.

The D generated five takeaways against Houston and two against Southern Miss – it has to screw up UCF’s offense by stalling drives with forced errors.

Win the turnover margin, get the best running game in the American Athletic Conference going early, and keep scoring, keep scoring, and keep scoring. The UCF run defense has been a disaster so far – allowing more than 200 yards in three of its four games – and Tulane should be able to hit the mark.

However …

Why UCF Will Win

The UCF passing game has been ridiculous.

The defense has gone bye-bye, but the Knights are coming off a 601-yard passing performance against Memphis and hit the 400-yard mark in two of the other three games.

Tulane’s pass defense is in trouble.

The Green Wave might have a fantastic pass rush, but it didn’t do a whole lot of good after allowing well over 1,100 total yards in the last three games and 299 or more in four of the five outings.

The only game the Tulane defense got a break against the pass came against Navy, and it’s not exactly the Kansas City Chiefs throwing it around.

UCF will fire at will.

What’s Going To Happen

UCF hasn’t lost three games in a row since the end of the 2016 season. There’s grumbling after losing two straight this year in games that could’ve gone the other way, but there won’t be concerns this time around.

Both teams will hit home runs, and both will make this a riot if you love big offensive numbers.

UCF isn’t dropping two home dates in a row – the Memphis game was on the road in between Tulsa and this – since the end of the 0-12 2015 season. It’s not losing a third.

UCF vs Tulane Prediction, Line

UCF 52, Tulane 31

UCF -19.5, o/u: 72

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2.5

