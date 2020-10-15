UCF vs Memphis Prediction, Game Preview

UCF vs Memphis prediction and game preview.

UCF vs Memphis Broadcast

Date: Saturday, October 17

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Liberty Bowl, Memphis, TN

Network: ABC

UCF (2-1) vs Memphis (1-1) Game Preview

Why UCF Will Win

And here comes the UCF passing game.

It worked just fine in the loss to Tulsa – Dillon Gabriel threw for 330 yards, but he only came up with one touchdown after throwing for four scores in each of the first two games – and now it’s about to hit a Memphis secondary that had no prayer against the SMU air show and had issues against Arkansas State, too.

This is still as explosive and as dangerous as any offense in the country when it gets into a groove. The home run hitters are there in the backfield, the deep ball plays are in place, and despite the issues on defense that give up around 450 yards per game, the takeaways are there.

However …

Why Memphis Will Win

UCF has been weird.

The offense is doing what the offense normally does, but the team has been in firefights in all three games that seemed like they could’ve gone either way.

They went the UCF way in the wins over Georgia Tech and East Carolina, and the other way in the stunning loss to Tulsa.

Turnovers were a bit part of that, too.

The Knights were helped out of a shaky overall performance against Georgia Tech with five takeaways at key times, turning the tight game into a blowout. They generated four turnovers against ECU to take over that game, and against Tulsa …

Even in turnover margin, but the three giveaways mattered.

Memphis has been decent against the run over the first two games, and that’s part of the key here – make UCF one-dimensional. Make the offense press and home to generate a few takeaways.

What’s Going To Happen

It’s supposed to be the American Athletic Conference game of the year, but instead of this being a battle of titanic unbeatens, it’s a question of survival.

That doesn’t mean it won’t be fun.

Both teams are near-locks to run and throw for 200 yards – Memphis is averaging just over 500 yards per game, UCF is averaging 582 – so it’ll likely come down to turnovers.

UCF has yet to play a fully even 60 minute game, and Memphis is still trying to get its legs.

UCF is a wee bit better at taking the ball away than Memphis is.

UCF vs Memphis Prediction, Line

UCF 41, Memphis 37

UCF -3.5, o/u: 73.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

