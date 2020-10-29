UCF vs Houston Prediction, Game Preview

UCF vs Houston prediction and game preview.

UCF vs Houston Broadcast

Date: Saturday, October 31

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

Venue: TDECU Stadium, Houston TX

Network: ESPN+

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

UCF (3-2) vs Houston (2-1) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on college football, go to BetMGM

Why UCF Will Win

The passing game has been phenomenal.

There might be issues with depth, defense, and closing out tight games against good teams, but there’s no one better at keeping up with the Houston offense than Dillon Gabriel and a Knight passing game that that’s hit the 400-yard mark in four of the five games and 330 yards against Tulsa.

As always, the offense runs a ton of plays – a TON of plays.

UCF averages over 90 plays a game. By comparison, Houston – whose offense isn’t exactly ground and pound – runs about 75. The stress and pressure will be on from the start against a pass defense that got hit by BYU for 400 yards and by Navy – Navy? – for 206.

Just assume a 450-yard day from Gabriel and go from there.

– CFN Experts Picks: College

Why Houston Will Win

Just assume Houston QB Clayton Tune already has 300 passing yards.

The Cougar offense doesn’t bomb away like UCF’s does, but it doesn’t always have to. The defense really is okay in several ways with a pass rush that should get to Gabriel early on and with a secondary that might get hit hard, but will come up with several third down stops.

UCF’s defense has been a rumor far too often.

It allowed over 200 rushing yards in three of the five games, and he’s allowed everyone to hit the 200-yard passing game with ease.

The Houston offense will work.

– CFN Experts Picks: NFL

What’s Going To Happen

You want offense?

No, really. Do you want OFFENSE?

Getting 35 points probably doesn’t even get you in the door.

Both teams will trade big shots with a combined 800 passing yards and a whole lot of fun plays. The weather is expected to be perfect, the offenses will be great, and the team with the ball last will win.

It’s the fourth road game in six for UCF, it’s a huge moment for Houston, and in a wild game, the Cougars will pull it off on the final drive.

– Week 9 College Football Schedule, Predictions

UCF vs Houston Prediction, Line

Houston 44, UCF 40

Bet on UCF vs Houston with BetMGM

UCF -3, o/u: 82.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 4

5: Halloween (either the Siouxsie and the Banshees or Ministry version)

1: “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown.”