UAB vs UTSA Prediction, Game Preview

UAB Blazers vs UTSA Roadrunners prediction and game preview.

UAB vs UTSA Broadcast

Date: Saturday, October 3rd

Game Time: 12:30 ET

Venue: Legion Field, Birmingham, AL

Network: Stadium

UAB (2-1) vs UTSA (3-0) Game Preview

Why UAB Will Win

Now that’s the UAB that we’re all expecting.

After struggling against Central Arkansas, and getting rolled over by Miami – which in hindsight seems more than fine – the Blazers were fantastic in a 42-10 win over a South Alabama team that started out hot.

The passing game was strong, the secondary was terrific, and the takeaways started coming. UCA was able to stay with the Blazers with three forced turnovers, but the team tightened up with just one giveaway over the last two games.

UTSA’s defense is getting rolled through the air – allowing 285 yards or more in all three games – and UAB’s Bryson Lucero is coming off a 319-yard passing day.

Why UTSA Will Win

The UTSA offense was great with Frank Harris getting off to a hot start, but but he’s trying to get past a knee injury. The QB got banged up against Middle Tennessee, and New Mexico State transfer Josh Adkins stepped in and threw for 233 yards to make the O go.

Either way, UTSA has a nice quarterback to work around.

Sincere McCormick ran well, the offensive line has been good – at least compared to the last few years – and the team should be able to keep up. However …

What’s Going To Happen

The Roadrunner secondary has been shaky – to be kind. Lucero will hit the 300-yard mark, the Blazer offense will continue the momentum from the USA win, and this starts a good run of home wins.

UAB vs UTSA Prediction, Line

UAB 41, UTSA 24

UAB -20.5, o/u: 54.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2

