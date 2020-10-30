UAB vs Louisiana Tech Prediction, Game Preview

UAB vs Louisiana Tech prediction and game preview.

UAB vs Louisiana Tech Broadcast

Date: Saturday, October 31

Game Time: 3:30

Venue: Joe Aillet Stadium, Ruston, LA

Network: Stadium

UAB (4-2) vs Louisiana Tech (3-3) Game Preview

Why UAB Will Win

Louisiana Tech just can’t seem to run the ball.

The offensive line is having a massive problem in pass protection and against the more active defensive fronts, and it’s showing with bad day after bad day on the ground. The offense hasn’t hit the 100-yard rushing mark in any of the last four games.

This isn’t the high-powered Louisiana Tech O that it should be. It’s had few moments, but it hasn’t been able to come up with 270 yards of total offense in any of the last three games, and now it’s dealing with a Blazer D that hasn’t allowed more than 290 yards in any of the last three games.

Why Louisiana Tech Will Win

The turnovers have been a big, big problem for UAB.

It was able to overcome them against the mediocre teams, but against Louisiana, the two interceptions and -2 turnover margin were a killer in the loss. On the year, the Blazers have given it up 12 times. Louisiana Tech’s defense isn’t taking the ball away in bunches, but it force mistakes. It can pull this off at home with a +2 turnover margin.

The passing game hasn’t been able to get rolling, but the pieces are there to do it. UAB’s secondary hasn’t been pushed all that often – this is the game for the Bulldogs to start pushing through the air.

What’s Going To Happen

UAB lost to Miami, and it was beaten by a strong Louisiana team. That’s it.

Marshall might be the star of Conference USA, but UAB is still right there with the offense that can do a little bit of everything right. This is about the defense, though.

The Louisiana Tech offense simply isn’t able to keep things moving enough to get this much-needed win.

UAB vs Louisiana Tech Prediction, Line

UAB 24, Louisiana Tech 17

UAB -12, o/u: 47.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 2

