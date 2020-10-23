Tulsa vs USF Prediction, Game Preview

Tulsa vs USF prediction and game preview.

Tulsa vs USF Broadcast

Date: Friday, October 23

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

Network: ESPN

Tulsa (1-1) vs USF (1-4) Game Preview

Why Tulsa Will Win

The Golden Hurricane played great in their first two games. Shockingly, it’s happening because of the defensive side.

The offense was able to throw well enough to get by UCF, but it was the defense that held firm thanks to a front that lived behind the line. The pass rush was great, and the group came up with stop after stop with 12 tackles for loss in the first two games.

USF is just getting going, and it’s struggling. The running game stalled after a big day in the opener against The Citadel, it had a problem scoring against the great defenses on the slate and keeping up against the weaker ones in the four-game losing streak.

The Bull offensive line isn’t doing enough to keep defenses out of the backfield, and that’s where the Tulsa front line takes over. However …

Why USF Will Win

The USF offense hasn’t been bad and might be close to turning a corner. There’s more of a passing game after having a problem getting it going early in the season, and the ground attack has the upside to be better if the line can just be a bit more consistent.

The Bulls gave up five picks in the loss to Cincinnati and turned it over ten times in the last three games. However, they were careful with the ball early on in the season and can’t afford any big mistakes this week. Tulsa should be good for a few turnovers – USF has to be at least a +2 in turnover margin.

What’s Going To Happen

South Florida will play well enough at home to hang around with a Tulsa team that’s active, but hasn’t shown enough firepower quite yet.

Both teams will turn the ball over at least twice, but the Bulls will give it away at least three times and Tulsa will capitalize on all of them.

Tulsa vs USF Prediction, Line

Tulsa 23, USF 17

Tulsa -11, o/u: 50.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2

