Tulsa vs East Carolina Prediction, Game Preview

Tulsa vs East Carolina prediction and game preview.

Tulsa vs East Carolina Broadcast

Date: Friday, October 30

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Venue: Chapman Stadium, Tulsa OK

Network: ESPN2

Tulsa (2-1) vs East Carolina (1-3) Game Preview

Why Tulsa Will Win

Since when did Tulsa start playing (occasionally) killer D and getting phenomenal play out of the offensive front?

This team is the absolute real deal defensively, doing a fantastic job on third downs, holding up well against the run – allowing just 141 yards to Oklahoma State, and not allowing much of anything happening in the backfield.

East Carolina doesn’t have the pass rush to bother the Golden Hurricane backfield and the offense isn’t moving the ball consistently enough on third downs.

Why East Carolina Will Win

The Pirate offense has been good at doing a little of everything right.

The passing game threw for over 200 yards in three of the four games, and the running attack hit the 300-yard mark in three games, too. The O is good enough to find a way to work against this Tulsa D that’s going take away one part of the attack.

The wins might not be coming, but the Pirates are doing a great job of controlling the tempo and the action – they should have the ball for around 35 minutes.

What’s Going To Happen

Tulsa’s defense is going to take control early on. UCF and its high-powered passing game went off, but that’s the only thing that has worked so far on this D.

East Carolina will find enough of a passing game to keep this from getting out of hand, but the Golden Hurricane will come up with the key third down stops the Pirates won’t.

Tulsa vs East Carolina Prediction, Line

Tulsa 31, East Carolina 16

Tulsa -17, o/u: 60.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2

