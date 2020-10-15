Troy vs Eastern Kentucky Prediction, Game Preview

Troy vs Eastern Kentucky prediction and game preview.

Troy vs Eastern Kentucky Broadcast

Date: Saturday, October 17

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Veterans Memorial Stadium, Troy, AL

Network: ESPN3

Troy (2-1) vs Eastern Kentucky (1-3) Game Preview

Why Eastern Kentucky Will Win

The Colonels got bombed by Marshall and West Virginia, but the offense ramped it up and it’s starting to move in wins over The Citadel and Houston Baptist, dealing with two entirely different offenses and coming through.

QB Parker McKinney is doing a better job with the passing game, its an efficient attack over the last few weeks, and the team isn’t screwing up enough to be a problem.

The Troy passing attack isn’t doing much down the field, but …

Why Troy Will Win

The Trojans aren’t turning the ball over, leading all Sun belt teams in turnover margin – they’ve given it up just two times – but the passing game is still pushing it down the field.

Gunnar Watson is coming off a 338-yard, four-touchdown day against Texas State as he’s hitting close to 70% of his passes. If the Trojans get up early, EKU shouldn’t have the punch to get back in the game.

The Colonels can’t run the ball, and they’re not going to do it against a D allowing fewer than four yards per carry and is decent enough at getting into the backfield.

What’s Going To Happen

Troy couldn’t handle BYU on the road, but it rolled Middle Tennessee and Texas State. These two former FCS combatants are at different levels now – the Trojans will roll with a strong offensive balance putting this away in the first half.

Troy vs Eastern Kentucky Prediction, Line

Troy 44, Eastern Kentucky 14

Troy -28, o/u: 60.5

ATS Confidence out of 5:1.5

Must See Rating: 1.5

