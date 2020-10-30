Troy vs Arkansas State Prediction, Game Preview

Troy vs Arkansas State prediction and game preview.

Troy vs Arkansas State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, October 31

Game Time: 3:00 ET

Venue: Centennial Bank Stadium, Jonesboro, AR

Network: ESPN3

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Troy (3-2) vs Arkansas State (3-3) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on college football, go to BetMGM

Why Troy Will Win

The Troy passing game has the ability to keep up. It had one bad day against BYU – everyone does – but it bombed away against everyone else with well over 300 yards in each of the last three games and over 400 in the loss to Georgia State.

Arkansas State isn’t into the whole defense thing.

The Red Wolves have the offense to hang around in any sort of firefight, but the defense has been hammered for over 280 passing yards by everyone but Appalachian State, and that’s because the Mountaineers were too busy running at will.

ASU has allowed over 500 yards of total offense four of the six games so far, and Troy will be happy to add to the mix.

However …

Why Arkansas State Will Win

To be fair to Arkansas State, it’s not like the defense has been crunched by the weak and the sad.

It’s not okay to have the Sun Belt’s worst defense, but four of the games were at Memphis, Kansas State, Coastal Carolina and Appalachian State – those four can crank up the O. Georgia State put up 583 in the firefight a few weeks ago, and it’s got an offense, too.

Arkansas State does everything big. It turns the ball over a ton, but it forces a lot of mistakes. It gives up a whole lot of big yards, but the passing game is all but unstoppable when it gets into a groove.

What’s Going To Happen

Troy has flown a bit under the radar, and this is the real test to see if it’s going to be a Sun Belt player or not.

There will be plenty of passing yards, lots of points, and a ton of wild mood swings. The Arkansas State offense at home will pull this out in the final moments as both defenses melt down in in the fourth.

– Week 9 College Football Schedule, Predictions

Troy vs Arkansas State Prediction, Line

Arkansas State 48, Troy 44

Bet on Troy vs Arkansas State with BetMGM

Arkansas State -2.5, o/u: 71.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3.5

5: Halloween (either Siouxsie and the Banshees or Ministry version)

1: “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown.”

CFN 1-127 Rankings | Bowl Projections

20 Most Important College Football Thoughts Ever

Week 9 College Football Schedule