Texas vs Baylor Prediction, Game Preview

Texas vs Baylor prediction and game preview.

Texas vs Baylor Broadcast

Date: Saturday, October 24

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, Austin, TX

Network: ESPN

Texas (2-2) vs Baylor (1-1) Game Preview

Why Baylor Will Win

At the very least, the Bears are rested. They haven’t played since October 3rd, and they’ve had plenty of time to prepare for the Longhorn offense. More importantly, they’ve had time to get ready to attack a defense that’s not stopping anyone.

Want to throw on the Longhorns? Go ahead – it’s allowing enough downfield plays to keep giving it a shot. Want to run the ball? TCU and Oklahoma both rolled for over 200 yards.

It’s been just two games, but the Bears have been able to keep the defensive pressure going from last year – registering 18 tackles for loss and six sacks – and they should keep the pressure on Sam Ehinger and company.

Why Texas Will Win

The Texas defense might have a problem, but the offense has been rolling. A lot of the big plays might be coming in comeback mode, but the passing attack is averaging over 300 yards per game, and when it pounds away, the ground game works, too.

Baylor might have a slew of nice playmakers, but it doesn’t have the machine Texas has. It leads the nation in scoring, and it can move the ball however it wants to.

No, the Longhorn defense hasn’t tackled well and it’s a problem, but it leads the Big 12 in takeaways. The line can generate pressure, too.

What’s Going To Happen

It’s 2020 Texas in the Big 12. It’s going to play to the level of the competition, it’ll be down, it’ll be hopelessly out of it at one point with nothing quite going right, and then Sam Ehlinger will get hot and bring the team right back within range of pulling it off.

Only, Texas won’t have to work as hard as it did in the win over Texas Tech, and it won’t buckle like it did against TCU and Oklahoma.

At least for a little while, the team will be good enough to take the focus off of “The Eyes of Texas” controversy.

Texas vs Baylor Prediction, Line

Texas 36, Baylor 30

Texas -9, o/u: 61

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

