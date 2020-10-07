Texas Tech vs Iowa State Prediction, Game Preview

Texas Tech Red Raiders vs Iowa State Cyclones prediction and game preview.

Texas Tech vs Iowa State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, October 10th

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: MidAmerican Energy Field, Ames, IA

Network: ABC

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Texas Tech (1-2) vs Iowa State (2-1) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on college football, go to BetMGM

Why Texas Tech Will Win

Texas Tech’s offense is able to negate the one thing on Iowa State that’s rocking – the pass rush.

The Cyclones lead the Big 12 in sacks – Ja’Quan Bailey and Will McDonald have been terrific – but the Red Raiders live on its quick-hitting attack that gets the ball out of the quarterback’s hands in a hurry.

Texas Tech has allowed just one sack in the first three games, and it’s working. The offense has pushed past 440 yards in all three games as it hits third down conversion after third down conversion, clicking at a 55% clip.

On the other side, Iowa State QB Brock Purdy has been fine, but nothing special. He was great against TCU and hit some big plays against Oklahoma, but he hasn’t been consistent enough. However …

– CFN Experts Picks: NFL

Why Iowa State Will Win

He wasn’t perfect against Texas Tech as a freshman, and the Cyclones won. He was great last year – 378 yards with three scores and an interception – in a win.

Texas Tech QB Alan Bowman is expected to be close to okay after leaving the Kansas State game with an ankle injury, and that puts the pressure former Utah State Aggie Henry Colombi to be ready. He was fine when he took over – hitting 71% of his throws for 244 yards and two scores – but Iowa State has a quarterback edge.

Purdy should go off against a Red Raider defense that’s allowed 1,040 yards in three games. If he can keep the chains moving and control the clock better, the Cyclone D should be able to hold serve just enough.

– CFN Experts Picks: College Football

What’s Going To Happen

The Texas Tech offense will be just fine, but Purdy and the Iowa State offense will be better in key moments. This might be a better Red Raider team than last year’s version, but the Cyclones will survive with a few late scores.

Texas Tech vs Iowa State Prediction, Line

Iowa State 37, Texas Tech 31

Bet on Texas Tech vs Iowa State with BetMGM

Iowa State -13, o/u: 64.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Must See Rating: 3

5: Eddie Van Halen

1: Vin Diesel’s “Feel Like I Do”