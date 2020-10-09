Texas State vs Troy Prediction, Game Preview

Texas State Bobcats vs Troy Trojans prediction and game preview.

Texas State vs Troy Broadcast

Date: Saturday, October 10

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Veterans Memorial Stadium, Troy, AL

Network: ESPN3

Texas State (1-3) vs Troy (1-1) Game Preview

Why Texas State Will Win

The offense is keeping things moving.

It might not be great on third downs – it’s fine, hitting 41% of the time – but it’s great at cranking up first downs with an offense that’s finally fun. The team is 1-3, but this is what the offense is supposed to star being.

It’s moving with a good tempo, the passing game is solid, and the O should be able to keep up with any sort of pace the Troy offense starts with.

On the other side, the defense has come up with six takeaways in teh first four games, but …

Why Troy Will Win

The Bobcat offense has six turnovers and Troy has an aggressive enough defense to start taking the ball away more.

The 48-7 loss to BYU is an outlier – the Cougars are blasting everyone. The Trojan defensive front should be able to get behind the line with enough pressure to at least be a consistent bother.

Offensively, Gunnar Watson has been solid, hitting 67% of his passes for 410 yards and two scores. He’s about to go off against a Texas State pass defense that gave up 210 yards or more in three of the four games, and …

What’s Going To Happen

It’s going to take more than 210 yards through the air to get it done in this shootout. It’ll be a back and forth fight with Troy finishing +2 in turnover margin. That will be enough to survive.

Both teams like to move in a hurry – if it’s possible for each team to lose the time of possession battle, this would happen.

Texas State vs Troy Prediction, Line

Troy 31, Texas State 27

Troy -8, o/u: 59

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2.5

