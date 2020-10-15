Texas State vs South Alabama Prediction, Game Preview

Texas State vs South Alabama prediction and game preview.

Texas State vs South Alabama Broadcast

Date: Saturday, October 17

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Hancock Whitney Stadium, Mobile, AL

Network: ESPNU

Texas State (1-4) vs South Alabama (1-2) Game Preview

Why Texas State Will Win

Forget the 1-4 record, the Bobcats have been solid, losing to SMU, Boston College, and UTSA all by a touchdown or less in games that could’ve easily swung the other way.

The passing game was great before clunking against Troy, and the scoring is there. The team failed to get to 21 points seven times last season, and it’s already been able to get there four times in the first five games.

The South Alabama offense has been working relatively well so far with a passing attack that can crank it up a bit. Texas State should be able to keep up, but …

Why South Alabama Will Win

The Bobcat secondary hasn’t been great. Quarterbacks are hitting 70% of their passes against this D with three 300-yard games in the first five and enough shots down the field to open up the attack.

The Jaguars struggled in the 42-10 loss to UAB with Chance Lovertich taking over at quarterback for a banged up Desmond Trotter, but the passing attack should work no matter what down the field – it’s averaging a Sun Belt best 15.8 yards per completion.

Defensive, the USA front is active enough to give the up-tempo Texas State attack problems. This group is always working

What’s Going To Happen

These two will play a very fun, very energetic, very exciting game full of big plays and a whole lot of offense. It might come down to the last at-bat, and South Alabama has a slightly stronger kicking game.

Texas State vs South Alabama Prediction, Line

South Alabama 34, Texas State 30

South Alabama -2.5, o/u: 58

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 3

