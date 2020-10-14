Texas A&M vs Mississippi State Prediction, Game Preview

Texas A&M vs Mississippi State prediction and game preview.

Texas A&M vs Mississippi State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, October 17

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: Davis Wade Stadium, Starkville, MS

Network: SEC Network

Texas A&M (2-1) vs Mississippi State (1-2) Game Preview

Why Texas A&M Will Win

There doesn’t seem to be an interception that Mississippi State isn’t happy to throw.

The Mike Leach passing game works, but the offense has lost three fumbles and aa interceptions in the first three games, giving away six interceptions in the 24-2 clunker to Kentucky.

That’s one more turnover than Mississippi State gave up in all of 2018.

But can the Texas A&M defense handle the quick-hitting midrange timing offense? Short answer, sort of, but the real key to this game is on the other side of the ball.

For all of Mississippi State’s issues, it’s hanging on to the ball for forever – almost 34 minutes per game. Texas A&M is keeping it for almost 33 minutes a game because it’s hitting on third down play after third down play.

Miss State can’t win this thing without offensive control, and it probably won’t have it.

Why Mississippi State Will Win

This thing is going to work … eventually.

It was amazing that the Mike Leach offense had the timing and effectiveness it did against LSU to open up the season. With no spring ball and a modified offseason, it was supposed to take a while to get everything in place. Eventually, everyone will get it and it’ll all just click.

Lost in the all of the issue on offense is a Bulldog defense that’s been terrific at getting into the backfield and strong at hitting the quarterback, and the run defense – partly because everyone is throwing to try to keep up – has been outstanding.

The A&M pass defense has been lit up over the last two weeks by Alabama and Florida, allowing the two to complete 73% of their throws for close to 750 yards and eight touchdowns. As long as KJ Costello can do everything possible to not throw a ton of picks, everything changes.

What’s Going To Happen

It’s not just that the Mississippi State passing game isn’t clicking, it’s not clicking down the field to make big plays.

Both lines will play well, but the Aggies and QB Kellen Mond will be far more careful with the ball. They’ll do enough to keep the Bulldogs from controlling the clock, but it’ll be a close fight throughout.

Mississippi State won’t be that bad again.

Texas A&M vs Mississippi State Prediction, Line

Texas A&M 34 Mississippi State 28

Texas A&M -6.5, o/u: 54.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3.5

