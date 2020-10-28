Texas A&M vs Arkansas Prediction, Game Preview

Texas A&M vs Arkansas prediction and game preview.

Texas A&M vs Arkansas Broadcast

Date: Saturday, October 31

Game Time: 7:30

Venue: Kyle Field, College Station, TX

Network: SEC Network

Texas A&M (3-1) vs Arkansas (2-2) Game Preview

Why Arkansas Will Win

What’s been the biggest change with Arkansas under Sam Pittman, at least early on? The offense is function, the defense is taking the ball away, and now, the D is amazing on third downs.

Arkansas allowed teams to convert 46% of their third down tries in 2019, allowing 40% or more in each of the last eight games. So far this year, the Hogs haven’t allowed anyone to get past 40%.

Texas A&M doesn’t live on third down conversions, but they’re a big, big part of the puzzle. It’s fifth in the nation at doing it, and it needs to control the game and the clock to do what it does.

Helped by the six picks against Ole Miss two weeks ago, the Hogs lead the nation with ten interceptions. A&M has tightened up, but it has turned it over seven times in four games.

Speaking of third downs …

Why Texas A&M Will Win

The Hogs are okay at converting on the money downs, but they’re not great at it. That goes to the bigger problem for them in this – the time of possession.

Texas A&M’s semi-deliberate style is great at keeping things at the pace it wants. The offense will get moving when it needs to, and it’ll hit its shots down the field, but expect the O to have to ball for close to 35 minutes.

So far, the A&M offensive line has been great. It’s been wonderful in pass protection, the running game has been good enough, and everyone in the backfield is getting time to work – and it’s showing.

Kellen Mond hasn’t been perfect, he has been good enough, he’s been efficient, and he’ll hit on the deep ball enough to keep pressing.

What’s Going To Happen

Both teams have had time off to rest up and reassess, and both are in a good place.

Arkansas is a jillion times better than anyone reasonably expected. It should probably be 3-1 with a win over Auburn added to the mix, but beating Ole Miss and Mississippi State – for anyone else – really isn’t that big a deal.

Texas A&M has its credibility win after taking down Florida a few weeks ago.

Texas A&M’s offense will be sharp enough, and the pace deliberate enough, to overcome the scare. The Hog D won’t let this get out of hand, but A&M will go on just enough long scoring drives to get though this and keep hopes alive for a potentially special season, even with the earlier loss to Bama.

Texas A&M vs Arkansas Prediction, Line

Texas A&M 30, Arkansas 17

Texas A&M -12.5, o/u: 54.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 3

