Tennessee vs Kentucky Prediction, Game Preview

Tennessee vs Kentucky prediction and game preview.

Tennessee vs Kentucky Broadcast

Date: Saturday, October 17

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, TN

Network: SEC Network

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Kentucky (1-2) vs Tennessee (2-1) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on college football, go to BetMGM

Why Kentucky Will Win

It’s amazing what happens when you take away the ball six times. After failing to generate any turnovers in the first two games – both losses – the Wildcats came up with six interceptions in the 24-2 win over Mississippi State to potentially turn the season around.

It helps when an opponent throws it 70 times like Mississippi State did, but the UK run defense really has been solid so far. Helped by 408 yards against Ole Miss, the Wildcat running game has been great, too, leading the SEC with 212 yards per game.

Tennessee’s running game hasn’t done much so far and the offensive line has struggled in pass protection, which is part of the reason why the offense is having so many problems on third downs.

– CFN Experts Picks: NFL

Why Tennessee Will Win

The Kentucky passing game isn’t doing much of anything. That’s nothing new – the team was just fine last season with a fantastic ground game – but the rushing attack hasn’t been consistent. It might lead the SEC in yards, but most of that came against Ole Miss – it struggled against Mississippi State last week.

The passing game only managed 73 yards last week and isn’t doing enough down the field.

Tennessee has been great at not turning the ball over, and the running game was just fine against South Carolina and Missouri – the stats are skewed after struggling against the great Georgia defensive front.

There’s generally a nice balance for the Vols – Jarrett Guarantano has been steadily good. The veteran has been excellent in his three games against Kentucky, winning in the last two seasons.

– CFN Experts Picks: College

What’s Going To Happen

Tennessee has figured out the Kentucky thing over each of the last two seasons. It got run over last year, and won. The D pitched a gem in 2018, and won.

The Vols will come up with just enough offensive balance to counteract the Kentucky time of possession advantage. Guarantano will have another nice – and unappreciated – day in a workmanlike win.

Tennessee vs Kentucky Prediction, Line

Tennessee 27, Kentucky 23

Bet on Tennessee vs Kentucky with BetMGM

Tennessee -6, o/u: 46

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

5: The Right Stuff (1983 movie version)

1: The Right Stuff (2020 TV version)