Tennessee vs Georgia Prediction, Game Preview

Tennessee Volunteers vs Georgia Bulldogs prediction and game preview.

Tennessee vs Georgia Broadcast

Date: Saturday, October 10th

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Sanford Stadium, Athens, GA

Network: CBS

Tennessee (2-0) vs Georgia (2-0) Game Preview

Why Tennessee Will Win

It’s early, but Tennessee is doing some of the key basics right

It was hard for South Carolina and Missouri to pull off upsets when the Vols weren’t screwing up. Tennessee is +3 so far in turnover margin without a giveaway so far. Combine that with just nine penalties, and there shouldn’t be too many breaks for the Dawgs.

The Vols have to pound away with a running game that pushed through Missouri for 232 yards and four touchdowns, QB Jarrett Guarantano is playing well enough to keep things moving, and overall, the team is … competent.

That’s not a knock. Tennessee is starting to finally look and play like Tennessee is supposed to.

Why Georgia Will Win

Stetson Bennett has been terrific.

The Georgia offense has been great for the last six quarters, stepping up against Arkansas after Bennett took over, and it was balanced enough to own Auburn throughout last week in a 27-6 win.

Bennett has hit 65% of his passes for 451 yards and three scores with no picks so far, and he’s hitting enough downfield throws to open the attack up more than it did last year.

The run defense has been a rock – allowing just 2.3 yards per carry and 116 total yards with no touchdowns – and its showing as the Bulldogs are wearing down teams so far. The Georgia offense has held on to the ball for almost 35 minutes per game, and Tennessee isn’t converting on enough third downs.

What’s Going To Happen

Georgia will have the ball more, and it’ll show as the game goes on.

Tennessee will hang punch for punch for the first quarter, but Bennett will connect on one big play to break the game open, at least a bit. It’ll never be a comfortable lead for the Dawgs until late, but the defense will come up with enough stops to maintain control.

Tennessee vs Georgia Prediction, Line

Georgia 30, Tennessee 17

Georgia -12, o/u: 42.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 4.5

