Tennessee Titans vs Cincinnati Bengals prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Tennessee Titans vs Cincinnati Bengals Broadcast

Date: Sunday, November 1

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati, OH

Network: CBS

Tennessee Titans (5-1) vs Cincinnati Bengals (1-5-1) Game Preview

Why Tennessee Will Win

Cincinnati just doesn’t seem to know how to win. It’s a bit of a nebulous way of looking at it, but it’s sort of true. The Bengals couldn’t hold on against Cleveland last week, it couldn’t get by Indianapolis in a fight, and four of the five losses were tight – not to mention the tie with Philadelphia.

Again, this is a wee bit loose, but again, it’s sort of true. Tennessee knows how to win, even when it loses. It was getting rocked by Pittsburgh, but it wouldn’t go away in last week’s 27-24 loss.

On the field, the Titans have the offensive balance that Cincinnati can’t handle and they don’t turn the ball over enough to give up a slew of breaks.

Why Cincinnati Will Win

Joe Burrow continues to be magnificent.

No, the Bengals haven’t been winning, and yes, he’s still a rookie, but the guy is only seven games into his career and he has already looked and played like a seasoned veteran in so many way. He’s taking too many sacks, but he’s always keeping the pressure on, throwing for 300 yards or more in five of the last six games.

The Tennessee secondary picks off passes, but it’s also among the worst in the NFL in yards allowed. Teams keep firing, and they keep moving the chains, allowing close to 900 yards over the last three games.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

TE Jonnu Smith, Tennessee

After a torrid start to the season, Smith has had back-to-back quiet games with only 22 yards combined the past two weeks. His production has been slowed by an ankle injury, tough match-ups, and the return of AJ Brown to the line-up. The schedule lightens up this week with the Bengals, who gives up big points to tight ends – Smith should at least get targeted two times in the red zone.

What’s Going To Happen

It’s Cincinnati. You know how this is going to work.

Tennessee will get off to a big start, Burrow will start bombing away in an interesting fourth quarter, and the Bengals will come up short.

Tennessee is way overdue to hit a bit of a wall after a tough four-week run of games, but it won’t be this week.

Tennessee Titans vs Cincinnati Bengals Prediction, Line

Tennessee 33, Cincinnati 20

Tennessee -7, o/u: 51

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Must See Rating: 2.5

