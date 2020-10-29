Temple vs Tulane Prediction, Game Preview

Temple vs Tulane prediction and game preview.

Temple vs Tulane Broadcast

Date: Saturday, October 31

Game Time: 12:00

Venue: Yulman Stadium, New Orleans, LA

Network: ESPN+

Temple (1-2) vs Tulane (2-4) Game Preview

Why Temple Will Win

The offense and the team are doing a whole lot of things right.

The O is great at moving the chains, the team isn’t getting flagged enough to matter, and the secondary has been solid – although it’s misleading to say it leads the AAC in pass defense.

There are plenty of good parts to a team that’s slightly better than 1-2. The Navy loss could’ve gone either way late, and there’s no shame in losing on the road to Memphis.

It’s all about stopping the run against Tulane, and the Owls are just good enough to keep everything in check. Getting into the backfield doesn’t matter too much against the Green Wave, but not allowing the gashing runs is everything. Temple allowed 3.9 yards per carry.

Why Tulane Will Win

That Tulane running game really is good when it gets going, but the team can do more than that.

The pass rush continues to be fantastic, coming up with two sacks or more in every game but Navy – who doesn’t really throw – and the pressure has to come against an Owl team that finally dealt with a good pass rush against Memphis, and struggled.

If Tulane can be solid on the ground, keep doing a good job of not turning the ball over, and stall the Temple O with pressure behind the line. Do all of that, and the recent rough slide should turn.

What’s Going To Happen

Here’s the problem for Tulane. The running game hasn’t worked well enough over the last three weeks – failing to get to 200 yards in any of them – and they were all losses. Tulane got to over 200 last year against Temple and lost.

However, Tulane is coming off a rough run of three road games in four weeks with the last three games against Houston, SMU, and UCF. As long as the weather doesn’t play a huge factor one way or another, the Green Wave should be good enough on the ground and on the defensive line to stop the three-game losing streak.

Temple vs Tulane Prediction, Line

Tulane 34, Temple 29

Tulane -4, o/u: 59

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

