TCU vs Baylor Prediction, Game Preview

Date: Saturday, October 31

Game Time: 3:30

Venue: McLane Stadium Waco, TX

Network: ESPN2

TCU (1-3) vs Baylor (1-2) Game Preview

Why TCU Will Win

Baylor’s offense can’t run.

A struggling ground game is equaling fewer first downs – fewest in the Big 12 – and an offense that’s having problems scoring. That the Bears have only scored seven times in 11 red zone trips is part of the issue, too.

Baylor simply hasn’t been able to score over the last two games after rolling Kanas to start the season.

But it’s really about the inability to run the ball.

The 2019 Bears averaged 4.6 yards per carry with 35 touchdowns. They only managed to run for fewer than 100 yards three times. Once was in the Big 12 Championship against Oklahoma, once was in the Sugar Bowl against Georgia, and the other time was a 99-yard day against TCU.

Baylor has failed to run for 65 yards – with no scores – in each of the last two games.

Why Baylor Will Win

TCU’s offense has come to a stop.

Kansas State and Oklahoma have okay defenses, but they’re hardly the killers that should only decent teams to just 14 points. TCU rolled past 450 yards in each of the first two games, and failed to get to 360 in either of the last two – both losses.

What’s been the problem? The Horned Frogs can’t convert on third downs, the running game hasn’t been effective enough, and the takeaways aren’t coming to help make everything easier with just four on the year and one in the last two games.

Baylor might have a slew of issues, but it’s not having a turnover problem. It’s not going to hand TCU easy points.

What’s Going To Happen

Baylor hasn’t been able to find any sort of a groove so far.

The team has only played three games, it’s had to deal with virus issues, and it’s all happening with a new coaching staff and a whole slew of new parts to last year’s great puzzle.

It’s losing the tight games – at least so far – that the 2019 team was able to win.

TCU is 0-3 at home, 1-0 on the road, and it’s lone win came against Texas in a thriller that could’ve and should’ve gone the other way.

At home, Baylor will finally get just enough of the offensive parts moving to win a very close, very tight battle with QB Charlie Brewer carrying the team in the fourth quarter.

TCU vs Baylor Prediction, Line

Baylor 26, TCU 24

TCU -2.5, o/u: 48

