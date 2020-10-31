Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New York Giants prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New York Giants Broadcast

Date: Monday, November 2

Game Time: 8:15 ET

Venue: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

Network: ESPN

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-2) vs New York Giants (1-6) Game Preview

Why Tampa Bay Will Win

The defense has been a killer.

As much as the offense has stepped it up over the last few weeks, and as well as the passing game is clicking, it’s the defends that’s taking things to another level – it hasn’t allowed 100 yards rushing all year and forced 12 turnovers in the last ten games.

The Giants are running better lately – coming off a season-high 160 yards against Philadelphia – but that’s not happening this week. But …

Why New York Will Win

The Giant run defense has been terrific, too.

Most of the issues this year have been on the offensive side. The defense has held up well against shots down the field, and the front has only allowed over 100 yards once in the last five games.

There have been just enough takeaways to make a difference. Tampa Bay isn’t giving the ball away – just two in the last five games – but the Giants have to come up with at least two. That’s possible, but … (it’ll be in the What’s Going To Happen)

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

WR Mike Evans, Tampa Bay

Evans has only been targeted twice in each of the past two games. This suggests that Evans’ ankle is not 100%. On the eve of Antonio Brown joining the team, here’s a hunch that Bruce Arians will make a point to feed Evans with a whole lot of targets and a whole lot of production.

What’s Going To Happen

The Giants have a massive turnover problem. They’ve given it up 13 times with three giveaways last week and two or more four times on the year.

The Buccaneer defense isn’t going to give up more than 20 with two takeaways leading to easy points to pull away in the second half.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New York Giants Prediction, Line

Tampa Bay 31, New York Giants 17

Tampa Bay -12.5, o/u: 45

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2

