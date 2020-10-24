Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Las Vegas Raiders prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Las Vegas Raiders Broadcast
Date: Sunday, October 25
Game Time: 8:20 ET
Venue: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegasm NV
Network: NBC
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-2) vs Las Vegas Raiders (3-2) Game Preview
Why Tampa Bay Will Win
The defense is a total killer.
The offense has been just fine with the passing game good enough to get by, but it’s the NFL’s No. 1 defense that’s making Tampa Bay a real, live Super Bowl contender. And it helps to be getting Antonio Brown, too – but not yet.
The Raiders aren’t forcing enough takeaways with just three on the year, the tun defense has been good enough, and now the offense has to deal with a D that hasn’t allowed 250 yards of total offense in three of the last four games.
Why Las Vegas Will Win
The Raiders are rested, they’re at home, and they’re getting a Tampa Bay team that went to Chicago, flew home to get up for Green Bay, and now has to go to Las Vegas. Throw in the date against Denver, and this is the team’s third game in a different time zone in the last five weeks.
How do you beat the Bucs? You have to own third downs, and Vegas is one of the best teams in the NFL at keeping things moving and owning the clock. The passing game is good enough at home to keep pushing.
Fantasy Football Player To Watch
RB Ronald Jones, Tampa Bay
This was supposed to be the Leonard Fournette running game, and Tom Brady is going to be the star of any attack, but Jones has been the steady force over the last three games. He was a good part of a rotation, and then he ran for three straight 100-yard games with two touchdown runs last week against Green Bay.
What’s Going To Happen
The Buccaneers were able to jump all over Aaron Rodgers last week in blowout win over the Packers, and they’ll do it again this week. However, Jon Gruden and the coaching staff have had two weeks to prepare for this, and they’re about to pitch a defensive gem. It won’t be a high-flying show, but it’ll be wildly entertaining.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Las Vegas Raiders Prediction, Line
Las Vegas 26, Tampa Bay 23
Tampa Bay -4, o/u: 52
ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5
Must See Rating: 4
