Los Angeles Chargers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Prediction, Game Preview

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Los Angeles Chargers prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Los Angeles Chargers Broadcast

Date: Sunday, October 4

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

Network: CBS

Los Angeles Chargers (1-2) vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-1) Game Preview

Why Los Angeles Will Win

The run defense has been fantastic, and it should be able to stuff a mediocre Tampa Bay offense that’s not getting the ground game going.

There are parts of the Chargers that aren’t working – the turnovers were devastating in the loss to Carolina last week – but as long as the defense is able to keep this close, Justin Herbert won’t have to press.

LA is great on third downs, leads the NFL in red zone D, and is doing enough of the little things right to pull this off on the road as long as Herbert isn’t screwing up, but …

Why Tampa Bay Will Win

The defense is starting to force mistakes.

The Buccaneers came up with four takeaways against Carolina and two against Denver. The defense has been excellent against the run, but if it really can start taking the ball away on a regular basis, then Tom Brady and the O don’t have to press.

Brady has been fine so far, but hardly sensational and certainly nothing like his old self. Don’t make mistakes, let the defense do its job, and make Herbert win the game.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

QB Tom Brady, Tampa Bay

He’s still Tom Brady, but so far he’s just a guy. He’s only hitting 65% of his passes, he’s finally starting to get the ball down the field a little more, and he’s just not sharp enough. Fantasy-wise, the six touchdown passes and three picks are fine, but nothing special. The Chargers will give him a big test.

What’s Going To Happen

Tampa Bay isn’t good enough. The offense isn’t strong enough, the running game isn’t productive enough, and Brady hasn’t been special enough. However, the team might get there soon in all areas, and beating the Chargers at home with a workmanlike effort is a good way to build on the win over Denver.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Los Angeles Chargers Prediction, Line

Tampa Bay 26, Los Angeles Rams 17

Tampa Bay -6.5, o/u: 42.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 4

