Syracuse vs Liberty Prediction, Game Preview

Syracuse vs Liberty prediction and game preview.

Syracuse vs Liberty Broadcast

Date: Saturday, October 17

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Carrier Dome, Syracuse, NY

Network: ESPN3

Syracuse (1-3) vs Liberty (4-0) Game Preview

Why Liberty Will Win

Syracuse is a mess.

The offensive line was having a nightmare of a time keeping anyone out of the backfield, and now starting QB Tommy DeVito is out for the year with a leg injury. Combine that with the loss of all-everything safety Andre Cisco and there’s a whole lot things that have to be put together on the fly.

Meanwhile, the Liberty running game keeps rolling along with former Auburn QB Malik Willis tearing off yards in chunks for a ground game that hasn’t have any problems so far.

The D hasn’t dealt with anyone with a real offense, but it’s only allowing 260 yards per game. Syracuse only got to the 300-yard mark once – the win over Georgia Tech – with no running game whatsoever to rely on.

Why Syracuse Will Win

Is this Rex Culpepper’s time to step in and shine? There are still problems on the offensive line and the ground attack is still an issue, but Culpepper has the arm to push a Liberty secondary that has yet to deal with any semblance of a passing game.

What’s Syracuse doing well? It’s taking the ball away in bunches with 14 takeaways in the four games. It hasn’t always means success, but the team can hit and it’s forcing a ton of mistakes.

Liberty doesn’t have enough of a steady passing game to worry about. Slow down the run, and slow down Liberty.

What’s Going To Happen

This goes one of two ways. Either Syracuse circles the wagons and puts together a big-time performance to kickstart its season. Or it gets trucked by a good Liberty team that’s playing well.

At home, the Syracuse defense helps the cause with a good day against the Liberty ground attack. The offense won’t be anything special, but it’ll be effective enough to survive on a last-second Andre Szmyt field goal.

Syracuse vs Liberty Prediction, Line

Syracuse 27, Liberty 24

Liberty -3.5, o/u: 52.5

ATS Confidence out of 5:2

Must See Rating: 2

