Syracuse vs Duke Prediction, Game Preview

Syracuse vs Duke prediction and game preview.

Syracuse vs Duke Broadcast

Date: Saturday, October 10th

Game Time: 12:30 ET

Venue: Carrier Dome, Syracuse, NY

Network: ESPN3

Syracuse (1-2) vs Duke (0-4) Game Preview

Why Syracuse Will Win

So what went right for Syracuse in the win over Georgia Tech? The offensive line didn’t get everyone in the backfield killed.

The running game still wasn’t anything special, but QB Tommy DeVito got to enjoy a game without everyone jumping on his head, and he was decent – 194 yards and two touchdowns with a pick is good enough for now.

Does Duke have a pass rush? Short answer, not rally. It’s not awful, and it’ll come up with plays behind the line once in a while, but DeVito and company should get time to work. However …

Why Duke Will Win

Syracuse is really, really, really, worst in the ACC awful at coming up with third down conversions. Duke is nothing special at moving the chains, but the Orange so far have had a rough time trying to come up with steady production on long drives.

The O line might have been better against Georgia Tech, but it’s still not all that great and the Syracuse offense is still the worst in the conference. If Duke can somehow get out to a decent early lead, it might finally be able to take control of a game. But …

What’s Going To Happen

The one saving grace so far for Duke is its ability to take the ball away, coming up with eight takeaways. Syracuse has come up with ten and is third in the nation in turnover margin.

It might be shaky, but the Orange make it two in a row.

Syracuse vs Duke Prediction, Line

Syracuse 30, Duke 23

Duke -1.5, o/u: 57.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Must See Rating: 2

