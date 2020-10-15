Sun Belt Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 7

Sun Belt college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 7 of the season.

Results So Far

SU: 21-7, ATS: 11-14, Point Total: 18-7

Wednesday, October 14

Line: Louisiana -9.5, o/u: 58.5

Prediction: Louisiana 30, Coastal Carolina 23

Final Score: Coastal Carolina 30, Louisiana 27

Thursday, October 15

7:30 ESPN

Line: Arkansas State -3, o/u: 72

Saturday, October 17

12:00 ESPNU

Line: South Alabama -2.5, o/u: 58

4:00 ESPNU

Line: Georgia Southern -31, o/u: 63

7:00 ESPN3

Line: Troy -28, o/u: 60.5

