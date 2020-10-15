Sun Belt Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 7

Sun Belt college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 7 of the season.
Results So Far
SU: 21-7, ATS: 11-14, Point Total: 18-7
Click on each game for game preview & prediction
Wednesday, October 14
Coastal Carolina at Louisiana
Line: Louisiana -9.5, o/u: 58.5
Prediction: Louisiana 30, Coastal Carolina 23
Final Score: Coastal Carolina 30, Louisiana 27
4-0 and our first win against a top 25 team… say less#BAM #BEL1EVE #TEALNATION pic.twitter.com/0pMdXHgfGY
— Coastal Football (@CoastalFootball) October 15, 2020
Thursday, October 15
Georgia State at Arkansas State
7:30 ESPN
Line: Arkansas State -3, o/u: 72
Saturday, October 17
Texas State at South Alabama
12:00 ESPNU
Line: South Alabama -2.5, o/u: 58
UMass at Georgia Southern
4:00 ESPNU
Line: Georgia Southern -31, o/u: 63
Eastern Kentucky at Troy
7:00 ESPN3
Line: Troy -28, o/u: 60.5
