Sun Belt Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 7

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Sun Belt Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 7

Sun Belt

Sun Belt Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 7

By 4 hours ago

By |

Sun Belt college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 7 of the season.

Results So Far
SU: 21-7, ATS: 11-14, Point Total: 18-7

Click on each game for game preview & prediction

Wednesday, October 14

Coastal Carolina at Louisiana

Line: Louisiana -9.5, o/u: 58.5
Prediction: Louisiana 30, Coastal Carolina 23
Final Score: Coastal Carolina 30, Louisiana 27

Thursday, October 15

Georgia State at Arkansas State

7:30 ESPN
Line: Arkansas State -3, o/u: 72
– Bet on this at BetMGM

Saturday, October 17

Texas State at South Alabama

12:00 ESPNU
Line: South Alabama -2.5, o/u: 58
– Bet on this at BetMGM

UMass at Georgia Southern

4:00 ESPNU
Line: Georgia Southern -31, o/u: 63
– Bet on this at BetMGM

Eastern Kentucky at Troy

7:00 ESPN3
Line: Troy -28, o/u: 60.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM

, , , , , , , , , , , American Athletic, Appalachian State, Arkansas State, CFN, Coastal Carolina, Fearless Predictions, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Louisiana, News, Schedules, South Alabama, Sun Belt, Sun Belt, Teams Conferences, Texas State, Troy, ULM, Week 7

More CFN

From The Web

Latest

More College Football News
Home