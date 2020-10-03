Stanford Football Schedule 2020: Pac-12 7 Game Season Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports Stanford Football Schedule 2020: Pac-12 7 Game Season Stanford Stanford Football Schedule 2020: Pac-12 7 Game Season By CollegeFootballNews.com 1 minute ago shares share tweet pin sms send email By CollegeFootballNews.com | 1 minute ago 2020 Stanford football schedule with the Pac-12 10 game season Stanford Football Schedule 2020 Nov. 7 at Oregon Nov. 14 Colorado Nov. 21 Washington State Nov. 27 at Cal Dec. 5 at Washington Dec. 12 Oregon State Missed: Arizona, Arizona State, UCLA, USC, Utah Stanford football game schedule, Stanford football game schedule 2020, Stanford football schedule, Stanford football schedule 2020, Stanford football schedule 2020 analysis, Stanford football schedule game times, Stanford football schedule prediction, Stanford football schedule record, Stanford football schedule results, Stanford football schedule tickets, 2020 Preview, 2020 Schedules, CFN, Fearless Predictions, Features, News, PAC-12, Pac-12, Schedules, Stanford, Teams Conferences shares share tweet pin sms send email