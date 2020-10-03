Stanford Football Schedule 2020: Pac-12 7 Game Season

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Stanford

2020 Stanford football schedule with the Pac-12 10 game season

Nov. 7 at Oregon

Nov. 14 Colorado

Nov. 21 Washington State

Nov. 27 at Cal

Dec. 5 at Washington

Dec. 12 Oregon State

Missed: Arizona, Arizona State, UCLA, USC, Utah

