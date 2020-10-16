Southern Miss vs UTEP Prediction, Game Preview

Southern Miss vs UTEP prediction and game preview.

Southern Miss vs UTEP Broadcast

Date: Saturday, October 17

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Sun Bowl, El Paso, TX

Network: ESPN2

Southern Miss (1-3) vs UTEP (3-2) Game Preview

Why Southern Miss Will Win

There’s the Southern Miss offense.

The Golden Eagles came up with their best performance of the season, and it all led to a 41-31 win over North Texas. The passing game has been solid all season long, but last week the ground attack was added to the mix with a season-high 202 yards to balance things out.

UTEP doesn’t have the firepower to keep up if USM can do that again.

The downfield passing game is fine, there aren’t many problems with turnovers, and there’s no reason to worry about a Miner offense that’s averaging 334 yards per game. But …

Why UTEP Will Win

The Southern Miss offensive performance last week might be a bit of a mirage – North Texas doesn’t play any defense.

UTEP does.

The Miners might not have a high-powered offense, but the D has done a strong job at getting behind the line, and the run defense has been as good as it’s been in years.

The offensive line is doing a decent job of holding down good defensive fronts from getting behind the line, the passing game is averaging close to 14 yards per completion.

This is not your 2019 UTEP team.

What’s Going To Happen

Can UTEP really get to 4-2 for the first time since 2010 when the team started the season 5-1? It really is playing just well enough to pull this off, but the offense won’t be able to come through in the clutch.

The Golden Eagles might have a whole slew of issues, but the passing game is doing just fine. UTEP has held down everyone by Texas, but this week the offense will be pushed too much out of its comfort zone to pull it off.

Southern Miss vs UTEP Prediction, Line

Southern Miss 31, UTEP 27

Southern Miss -6.5, o/u: 54

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 2

