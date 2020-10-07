South Carolina vs Vanderbilt Prediction, Game Preview

South Carolina Gamecocks vs Vanderbilt Commodores prediction and game preview.

South Carolina vs Vanderbilt Broadcast

Date: Saturday, October 10th

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Vanderbilt Stadium, Nashville, TN

Network: SEC Network

South Carolina (0-2) vs Vanderbilt (0-2) Game Preview

Why South Carolina Will Win

The Vanderbilt offensive line isn’t getting the job done.

The Commodores are last in the SEC in tackles for loss allowed, the rushing offense hasn’t been good enough, and there’s been too much pressure allowed on QB Ken Seals to keep things moving.

On the other side of the ball, there’s no pressure coming from the Vandy defensive front. USC QB Collin Hill has been fine so far – throwing for 502 yards and three scores – but this is the week to start pressing deep a bit more. But …

Why Vanderbilt Will Win

The South Carolina offensive line isn’t getting the job done.

The Gamecocks are getting Hill hit way too often – they’re last in the SEC in sacks allowed – and there hasn’t been enough of a running game to help the cause.

South Carolina should play this at Vandy’s speed. Slow things down, ball control will be at a premium, and this shouldn’t get out of hand at any point. The offense has to avoid turnovers – South Carolina has just two takeaways so far – and take advantage of every opportunity in a low-scoring game. However …

What’s Going To Happen

South Carolina does a better job of controlling the clock than Vanderbilt does.

The Commodores have to hold the ball and keep its defense off the field, but the SEC’s worst offense will have a hard time doing that. South Carolina is third in the nation in time of possession, and it’ll show. Don’t expect anything scintillating, but it’ll be a win for a Gamecock team in desperate need of something positive.

South Carolina vs Vanderbilt Prediction, Line

South Carolina 27, Vanderbilt 16

South Carolina -13.5, o/u: 43

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2.5

