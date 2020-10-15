SMU vs Tulane Prediction, Game Preview

SMU vs Tulane prediction and game preview.

SMU vs Tulane Broadcast

Date: Friday, October 16

Game Time: 6:00 ET

Venue: Yulman Stadium, New Orleans, LA

Network: ESPN

SMU (4-0) vs Tulane (2-2) Game Preview

Why SMU Will Win

The passing game continues to be amazing.

Shane Buechele isn’t just throwing for a ton of yards, but he’s pushing the ball down the field better than ever – the advantage of having a fifth-year senior under center.

Last year he averaged eight yards per pass and only went over ten yards per throw in one of his 13 games. For his career – including his time at Texas – he’s only hit the mark three times. This year? Three times in four games, and the one time he didn’t was in the 50-7 win over Stephen F. Austin when he wasn’t needed.

Tulane’s pass defense had problems with Navy. As you let that sink in, the other three games were disasters for the secondary, too, giving up two touchdowns and 299 yards or more in each of the three.

However …

Why Tulane Will Win

SMU lost two major parts to the offensive attack. Second-leading rusher TJ McDaniel is out for the year with an ankle injury, and Buechele’s favorite target Reggie Roberson – who led the team with 474 yards and five scores, averaging close to 22 yards per grab – is done for the season with a knee problem.

The Green Wave haven’t been consistent, and the secondary has had problems, but the offense isn’t turning the ball over, the D hasn’t been bad at getting off the field, and the rushing game continues to be lead the American Athletic Conference despite a rough day in the loss to Houston.

What’s Going To Happen

When teams are able to commit to the ground game against SMU, good things happen. Even Texas State and North Texas were able to run effectively on the Mustang defensive front, and Tulane will, too.

It won’t be enough.

Even with the key losses on offense, the Mustang attack will find its groove early and get up big. Tulane will do what it does and make a big rally in the second half, but SMU will score a few times late to hold on.

SMU vs Tulane Prediction, Line

SMU 30, Tulane 24

SMU -6.5, o/u: 64.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 3

