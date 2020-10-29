SMU vs Navy Prediction, Game Preview

SMU vs Navy prediction and game preview.

SMU vs Navy Broadcast

Date: Saturday, October 31

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Gerald J. Ford Stadium Dallas, TX

Network: ESPN2

SMU (5-1) vs Navy (3-3) Game Preview

Why Navy Will Win

313 yards. That’s what Cincinnati came up with on the ground in last week’s 42-13 win over SMU.

Memphis and North Texas hit the 200-yard mark, and overall, SMU is allowing 194 yards per game. The defensive front decent enough to get into the backfield, but that’s not the point against Navy.

The Navy ground game hasn’t been as strong as it should be, but when it hits 200 yards, it’s 3-0. It’s 0-3 when it’s under 300, but it’s also got a bit of a passing game to worry about, too. Running is what Navy wants to do, but Dalen Morris is able to hit his downfield passes.

Why SMU Will Win

Navy’s running game is good, but it’s not nearly as dominant as it was last year, and it’s not close to being as strong as it needs to be. The bigger problem is a defense that’s not able to hold up against teams that try to establish the run.

SMU is thought of as a big-time passing team – and it is – but it’s impressive when it tries to run, averaging 4.5 yards per carry with a few blowup games including 14 rushing touchdowns.

Navy’s defensive front was rolled from the start, getting beaten up by BYU for 301 rushing yards, allowing 369 against Air Force, and getting hit for 5.7 yards per carry so far.

What’s Going To Happen

SMU will balance out the offense and should have a whole lot of success.

Yes, SMU couldn’t handle the Cincinnati running game last week, but the Navy offensive line isn’t nearly as strong as the Bearcat front five – it’s not going to bash away.

Navy will have a few good scoring drives, but it won’t control the clock or the game like it needs to. SMU will get up early and Navy won’t be able to work its way back.

SMU vs Navy Prediction, Line

SMU 34, Navy 20

SMU -13, o/u: 58.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2.5

