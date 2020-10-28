SEC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 9

SEC college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 9 of the season.
Results So Far
SU: 19-11, ATS: 14-16, Point Total: 22-8
Georgia at Kentucky
12:00 SEC Network
Line: Georgia -14.5, o/u: 42.5
LSU at Auburn
3:30 CBS
Line: LSU -3, o/u: 64.5
Mississippi State at Alabama
7:00 ESPN
Line: Alabama -31.5, o/u: 63.5
Ole Miss at Vanderbilt
4:00 SEC Network
Line: Ole Miss -16.5, o/u: 63.5
Arkansas at Texas A&M
7:30 SEC Network
Line: Texas A&M -12.5, o/u: 55.5
Missouri at Florida
7:30 SEC Alternate
Line: Florida -13.5, o/u: 61.5
