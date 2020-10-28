SEC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 9

By CollegeFootballNews.com | October 28, 2020 12:52 am

SEC college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 9 of the season.

Results So Far

SU: 19-11, ATS: 14-16, Point Total: 22-8

– Bet on SEC football at BetMGM

12:00 SEC Network

Line: Georgia -14.5, o/u: 42.5

3:30 CBS

Line: LSU -3, o/u: 64.5

7:00 ESPN

Line: Alabama -31.5, o/u: 63.5

4:00 SEC Network

Line: Ole Miss -16.5, o/u: 63.5

7:30 SEC Network

Line: Texas A&M -12.5, o/u: 55.5

7:30 SEC Alternate

Line: Florida -13.5, o/u: 61.5

– Bet on SEC football at BetMGM