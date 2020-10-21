SEC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 8

SEC college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 8 of the season.
Results So Far
SU: 17-9, ATS: 13-13, Point Total: 18-8
Click on each game for game preview & prediction
Saturday, October 24
Auburn at Ole Miss
12:00 SEC Network
Line: Alabama -3, o/u: 70.5
Alabama at Tennessee
3:30 CBS
Line: Alabama -21, o/u: 64.5
Let’s not talk about it. Let’s go do it.@CoachJPruitt❕ #SECInside pic.twitter.com/JFhpYUlpWe
— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) October 21, 2020
Kentucky at Missouri
4:00 SEC Network
Line: Kentucky -5.5, o/u: COMING
South Carolina at LSU
7:00 ESPN
Line: LSU -7, o/u: 57
