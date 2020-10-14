SEC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 7

SEC college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 7 of the season.
Results So Far
SU: 14-7, ATS: 10-11, Point Total: 15-6
Click on each game for game preview & prediction
Saturday, October 17
Auburn at South Carolina
12:00 ESPN
Line: Auburn -3.5, o/u: 51.5
Ole Miss at Arkansas
3:30 ESPN2
Line: Ole Miss -3, o/u: 77
Kentucky at Tennessee
3:30 ESPN2
Line: Tennessee -6, o/u: 46
LSU at Florida
4:00 ESPN
Line: Florida -13, o/u: 71.5
Texas A&M at Mississippi State
5:00 SEC Network
Line: Texas A&M -6.5, o/u: 54.5
Georgia at Alabama
8:00 CBS
Line: Alabama -6, o/u: 57
