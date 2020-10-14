SEC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 7

Kent Gidley via USA TODAY Sports

SEC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 7

SEC

SEC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 7

By 10 seconds ago

By |

SEC college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 7 of the season.

Results So Far
SU: 14-7, ATS: 10-11, Point Total: 15-6

Click on each game for game preview & prediction

Saturday, October 17

Auburn at South Carolina

12:00 ESPN
Line: Auburn -3.5, o/u: 51.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM

Ole Miss at Arkansas

3:30 ESPN2
Line: Ole Miss -3, o/u: 77
– Bet on this at BetMGM

Kentucky at Tennessee

3:30 ESPN2
Line: Tennessee -6, o/u: 46
– Bet on this at BetMGM

LSU at Florida

4:00 ESPN
Line: Florida -13, o/u: 71.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM

Texas A&M at Mississippi State

5:00 SEC Network
Line: Texas A&M -6.5, o/u: 54.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM

Georgia at Alabama

8:00 CBS
Line: Alabama -6, o/u: 57
– Bet on this at BetMGM

, , , , , , , , , , Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, CFN, Fearless Predictions, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Mississippi State, Missouri, News, Ole Miss, Schedules, SEC, SEC, South Carolina, Teams Conferences, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt, Week 7

More CFN

From The Web

Latest

More College Football News
Home